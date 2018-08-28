Advanced search

North Somerset woman receives an OBE for services to banking and sustainable energy

PUBLISHED: 19:00 09 January 2019

Director of financial reporting at NBS, Anne Obey, has received an OBE. Picture: Nationwide Building Society

Director of financial reporting at NBS, Anne Obey, has received an OBE. Picture: Nationwide Building Society

Nationwide Building Society

A woman from Wrington has received an OBE for her services to banking and sustainable energy.

Director of financial reporting at the Nationwide Building Society, Anne Obey, has been recognised for her work in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list for 2019.

Anne has received the honour for creating financial reporting requirements for banks by upgrading a system which is used to recognise credit risks.

She also gained the OBE for her work with the Centre for Sustainable Energy (CSE), where she chairs the board of trustees.

Anne said: “It’s a huge honour to be nominated, but more importantly it’s a fantastic recognition for the CSE.

“This award is testament to the team and the vital work they do to help find solutions to combat the threat of climate change and the misery of cold homes.”

The CSE charity was founded 40 years ago in 1979 and it works to cut carbon emissions to a safe level in Bristol, while also changing the way people view energy as a source.

Anne continues: “I look forward to continuing to support the CSE as it empowers people and organisations to build a world where sustainability is second nature.”

The CSE has 60 projects underway and the charity has supported 95,000 people in low-income homes on how to use energy more efficiently.

Its volunteers have also taught around 50,000 young people on the education programmes it offers and the charity has received eight awards for its work on sustainable energy.

Chief executive at the CSE, Simon Roberts, said: “This is richly deserved – a great tribute to Anne’s steadfast leadership of our board and her commitment to the CSE as a charity.

“This is as well as the very important work she does as the director of financial reporting at Nationwide.”

Anne was a chief internal auditor at Nationwide before taking on her current role at the company two years ago, where she specialises in governance, risk management and control as well as internal and external reporting.

She is also a qualified chartered accountant with experience in working with clients in the retail, banking and mortgage lending industry.

