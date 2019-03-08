Advanced search

Spate of crimes recorded in North Worle

PUBLISHED: 07:11 17 April 2019

Police received 46 calls, with 23 crimes recorded. Picture: Mark Atherton

Police received 46 calls, with 23 crimes recorded. Picture: Mark Atherton

Archant

A spate of crimes have occurred in North Worle over the past month.

Police received 43 calls in the month ending March 23, with 23 crimes recorded.

Among those, five related to antisocial behaviour, three were criminal damage and two assaults also occurred.

Break-ins were reported in Mead Vale and Worlebury, where golf club members had their clubs stolen from their cars.

Two car windows were smashed and golf clubs were taken overnight in Furze Road and Worlebury Park Road, while tools were taken from a third car on March 11.

Worle police beat team member Dave Bennett at North Worle Forum's meeting said: “Previously we had problems with drug dealing in the town centre due to a lack of street lighting, but that has reduced now.

“We have had reports of various garage break-ins and we urge people to be vigilant.

“It is important for people to lobby the council to put lights and CCTV in which could give us leads.”

