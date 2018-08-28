Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Inaugural litter pick around Castle Batch hailed a success

PUBLISHED: 09:00 25 January 2019

More than 30 volunteers took part in the litter pick. Picture: Marc Aplin

More than 30 volunteers took part in the litter pick. Picture: Marc Aplin

Archant

Volunteers have carried-out a litter pick around one of Worle’s most heavily-affected areas.

Castle Batch was chosen as the first area to visit by the newly-formed litter picking group, made up of members of the Worle Facebook Group, an online community started by North Worle Councillor Marc Aplin.

More than 30 people including councillors, students and teachers from Priory Community School turned up and filled more than 30 black bags with rubbish.

Cllr Aplin said: “I’m grateful to everyone who came out to support our first event, it was especially nice to have so many enthusiastic Priory students join us.

“The amount we cleared was incredible and shows these litter picking events are needed if we want to make a difference in the town.”

The next litter pick will take place tomorrow (Saturday), with volunteers meeting outside Priory School, in Queens Way, at noon.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Shocked’ Mum criticises school for asking her to de-register absent son

Worle Community School. Picture: Zak Ghent

Weston-super-Mare road closed for ‘safety reasons’

Bristol Road Lower will remain closed overnight tonight (Monday). Picture: Getty Images

Banksy’s Dismaland pinwheel to move to town centre site

Banksy's Dismaland, evening and sunset.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Hour-long delays following M5 and A370 accidents near Weston-super-Mare

Traffic is at a standstill on the M5 this afternoon.

Most Read

‘Shocked’ Mum criticises school for asking her to de-register absent son

Worle Community School. Picture: Zak Ghent

Weston-super-Mare road closed for ‘safety reasons’

Bristol Road Lower will remain closed overnight tonight (Monday). Picture: Getty Images

Banksy’s Dismaland pinwheel to move to town centre site

Banksy's Dismaland, evening and sunset.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Hour-long delays following M5 and A370 accidents near Weston-super-Mare

Traffic is at a standstill on the M5 this afternoon.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

SLOUGH PREVIEW: McGregor calls on Seagulls to break Woodspring duck

Marc McGregor. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Careless defending at Truro sees Seagulls remain bottom of National League South

Jennison Myrie-Williams bagged a brace for Weston. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Former estate agents set to be turned into Weston town centre’s second micropub

The former Garner-Lamb building has been empty for around 18 months. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Inaugural litter pick around Castle Batch hailed a success

More than 30 volunteers took part in the litter pick. Picture: Marc Aplin

Uphill teams serve up some fine wins on busy weekend with leaders Wyvern toppled

Uphill's over-14 girls
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists