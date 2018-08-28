Inaugural litter pick around Castle Batch hailed a success

More than 30 volunteers took part in the litter pick. Picture: Marc Aplin Archant

Volunteers have carried-out a litter pick around one of Worle’s most heavily-affected areas.

Castle Batch was chosen as the first area to visit by the newly-formed litter picking group, made up of members of the Worle Facebook Group, an online community started by North Worle Councillor Marc Aplin.

More than 30 people including councillors, students and teachers from Priory Community School turned up and filled more than 30 black bags with rubbish.

Cllr Aplin said: “I’m grateful to everyone who came out to support our first event, it was especially nice to have so many enthusiastic Priory students join us.

“The amount we cleared was incredible and shows these litter picking events are needed if we want to make a difference in the town.”

The next litter pick will take place tomorrow (Saturday), with volunteers meeting outside Priory School, in Queens Way, at noon.