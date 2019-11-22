Live-saving equipment installed at Worle church

A defibrillator has been installed at St Marks Church. Picture: Josie Howard Archant

Life-saving equipment has been installed at a North Worle church.

Nominated by The Old Manor Inn pub, the project has seen a defibrillator unit installed at St Mark;s Church, in St Marks Road.

The Sizzling and Carling community action campaign is an initiative where the lager brand supports a range of community projects across the UK.

A training session is scheduled to be delivered at the church to improve people's understanding of the role defibrillators play in saving lives.

Rev Chris Elms said: "Having a defibrillator is essential for every community.

"The main reason so few people survive a cardiac arrest is due to a defibrillator not being available quickly enough.

"If a defibrillator is used and effective CPR is performed then chances of survival increase from six per cent to 74 per cent."