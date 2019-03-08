Scout group appeals for £5k funding for important repairs

Group Scout Leader Ben Pink with Group chairman Lyndsey Kellow and the damaged flooring that needs to be repaired. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A scout group is appealing for funding to help improve its facilities.

1st North Worle Scout Group needs £5,000 for a floor and repairs to its Wansbrough Road base.

The club has been running for more than 30 years and its main hall is used by around 350 youngsters each week, while daily care meetings with vulnerable adults groups also taking place.

Group scout leader, Ben Pink, said: "All of this activity has taken a heavy toll on the aged laminate floor which is now lifting, splitting and has some sharp edges, which is not the ideal environment for our users.

"We are fortunate to have been offered help by construction and development students of Weston College so if we can get more help from trades people and companies who can provide resources it would be amazing."

To donat, click here.