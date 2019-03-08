Advanced search

Winter Gardens hosts final NSCP awards ceremony

PUBLISHED: 17:00 17 October 2019

Winners and runners-up of NSCPs Quality and Patient Safety Award.Picture: NSCP

Winners and runners-up of NSCPs Quality and Patient Safety Award.Picture: NSCP

NSCP

North Somerset Community Partnership (NSCP) hosted its final awards ceremony in Weston on Friday.

The company's NHS services will be replaced by Sirona Care And Health in April 2020.

NSCP held its eighth and final ceremony to celebrate the achievements of its staff at Winter Gardens, in Royal Parade, on Friday.

NSCP chief executive, Judith Brown, said: "Our annual awards are an opportunity for us to celebrate the many achievements and examples of good practice from the last year at NSCP.

"This year was particularly special, as it was our last celebration before Sirona Care And Health start providing adult community health services in the area from April 2020.

"Our event was a wonderful celebration of nine years of NSCP."

The community interest company was formed in 2011 and has around 750 employees.

