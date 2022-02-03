Nuclear power plant site opens 'first of its kind' vaccination centre
- Credit: Hinkley Point C
The construction site for a nuclear power plant close to Weston has opened its own vaccination centre for unjabbed staff.
Hinkley Point C is scheduled to be complete in 2026 when it is expected to provide power for roughly 6 million homes.
The site's health and wellbeing manager told the Mercury that the centre has already relieved some pressure from nearby health facilities.
Angela Young said: “The centre has made] a big difference to our local NHS services.
"The clinics make it easy for workers to have a covid jab, particularly those who are working away from home.
"We are proud to be the first construction project in the whole country to be providing this kind of service."
Clinics are being held twice a week to offer vaccines at the Hinkley Health Centre.
So far more than 100 workers have been vaccinated on the premises by trained NHS nurses.
Anyone entering the site has to either declare their vaccination status or provide a negative lateral flow test.