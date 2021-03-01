No deaths from coronavirus in one area of North Somerset

Published: 9:35 AM March 1, 2021

The Office for National Statistics has released figures for the number of overall deaths and those due to Covid since the start of the pandemic. - Credit: Pixabay

One area in North Somerset has recorded no deaths from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Weston Winterstoke is one of only 33 out of 6,700 middle layer super output areas (MSOAs) in England with no coronavirus deaths between March 2020 and January 2021.

The figures have been released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) to show how many Covid and non-Covid deaths have occurred since the start of the pandemic.

The ONS uses MSOAs, which are small geographical areas containing roughly 7,000 people, to provide more detailed information.

Other areas with a low number of Covid deaths include Backwell, and Wrington, Felton and Dundry. Both MSOAs recorded two Covid deaths out of 37 deaths overall - 5.4 per cent. Followed by Weston Bournville where four out of the 71 deaths were due to the virus – 5.5 per cent.

The areas hardest hit by coronavirus include Weston Hillside, which has seen 31 people die from Covid-19 - accounting for 14.9 per cent of overall deaths.

In Winscombe, Langford and Blagdon, 22 out of the 128 deaths since the start of the pandemic were due to coronavirus – 17 per cent.

Long Ashton and Gordon has recorded 24 Covid-19 deaths out of 115 overall – 20.9 per cent. Pill and Easton-in-Gordano's rate is also one of the highest with 11 out of the 65 deaths due to coronavirus – 16.9 per cent.

In January 2021 there were 68,796 deaths registered across England - 15,747 more deaths than in January 2020 and 15,685 deaths (29.5 per cent) more than the five-year average for January.

Covid-19 was the leading cause of death in England in January 2021 for the third consecutive month – accounting for 37.4 per cent of all deaths.

This is the highest proportion seen in England since the pandemic began, overtaking April 2020 when 33.5 per cent of all deaths were due to Covid-19.

The second-leading cause of death was dementia and Alzheimer's disease; Covid-19 accounted for more than four times the number of deaths than the second-leading cause.