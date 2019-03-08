Advanced search

A nursery based in Congresbury is appealing for help to raise funds for a defibrillator

PUBLISHED: 11:00 03 November 2019

Inwood Nursery trying to raise money for life-saving piece of equipment

A nursery in Congresbury is appealing for help to raise £1,330 for a potentially life-saving piece of equipment.

Staff members at Inwood Nursery, in Wrington Road, are trying to raise the money to purchase a defibrillator for the premises.

They believe by having a defibrillator at the premises, they would be able to help people around the community if they were to suffer a cardiac arrest.

Jan Baldaro, who works at the nursery, said: "By having the defibrillator here, we can help the community around us.

"You never know when it will be needed.

"The provision of defibrillators really is a question of life and death.

"We are all paediatric first aid trained to use a defibrillator and carry out CPR, the response time from the emergency services can be around 10 minutes but if someone receives treatment within three to five minutes, chance of recovery increases from six per cent to 74 per cent."

To donate money to the cause, email enquiries@inwoodnursery.com

