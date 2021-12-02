Jewish refugee charity marks 80 years with tree planting campaign

Cllr Judith West and Michael Newman OBE and his family. - Credit: Association of Jewish Refugees

The Association of Jewish Refugees has celebrated 80 years since its formation.

A native oak tree was planted in Clevedon's Herbert Gardens as part of the charities 80 trees for 80 years campaign on November 29.

The group provides welfare services for refugees who escaped the horrors of the Nazi Holocaust.

Trees will be planted across the country to symbolise the 'enormous contribution made to every walk of British life by refugees' who fled the Nazi occupied continent.

Joining the ceremony was chief executive of the AJR, Michael Newman, and his family. He said: "The planting of this tree enables the AJR to give back and create a living legacy within the country that became home to Jewish refugees."

The tree was planted in memory of Michael's grandmother Sally Reynolds, who fled Germany a month before the outbreak of the Second World War.

She lived in Clevedon when she arrived to the UK before moving to London, the oak has been planted in memory of her and her family who perished in the Holocaust.