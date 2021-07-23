News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Charity fun day taking place this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 1:42 PM July 23, 2021   
Obbo Fest will take place on Saturday.

Obbo Fest will take place on Saturday. - Credit: Obbo Fest

A day of family activities will raise money for two charities this weekend.

Obbo Fest will take place in Worle tomorrow (Saturday) from noon to 5pm at The Observatory pub, in Beckett Road.

Five DJs will be performing and organisers will also be looking for volunteers to have head shaves, waxing, spicy wing challenge and much more.

The event organisers are asking for donations of prizes for their tombola stall and for auctions all to raise money for MIND charity and Ronald McDonald House.

Worle News

