Family pay tribute to 'beloved mum'

Henry Woodsford

Published: 3:27 PM December 14, 2021
A 'beloved mum' has died following a long battle with cancer.

Carol Hughes passed away on December 8 at the age of 66.

Her daughter, Tracy Talbot-Hart, said: "Our beloved mum was a trustee for the Birnbeck Regeneration Trust, and also Steep Holm Island.

"She was loved by so many for her tireless work she did to help, and was still doing so in the couple of weeks leading up to her death." 

Carol was a passionate supporter of Birnbeck for a number of years as the nominated trustee on behalf of The Kenneth Allsop Memorial Trust.

One of Carol’s many passion was archaeology, of which she had earned a degree in the subject. Birnbeck and Steep Holm were her happy place due to their historical importance and she would enjoy anytime spent there.

Carol and her partner, Glyn spent many happy afternoons digging around the Birnbeck area looking for the elusive underground air raid shelter.


