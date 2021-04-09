News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
North Somerset Council pays tribute to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 2:02 PM April 9, 2021    Updated: 2:09 PM April 9, 2021
The Duke of Edinburgh attends the Captain General's Parade at his final individual public engagement

The Duke of Edinburgh attends the Captain General's Parade at his final individual public engagement, at Buckingham Palace in London. - Credit: PA

The chairman of North Somerset Council has expressed his 'profound sadness' on behalf of the authority on hearing the news that Prince Philip, The Duke Of Edinburgh, has died today (Friday). 

The Royal Family has released this statement: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

Chairman of North Somerset Council, Cllr David Shopland, said: "On behalf of North Somerset Council, I would like to express our profound sadness on hearing the news of the passing of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh.

Boris-Johnson-Pays-Tribute-To-Prince-Philip

"As a mark of respect, the Union flag will be flown at half-mast at both the Town Hall in Weston-super-Mare and our Castlewood offices in Clevedon throughout the period of national mourning.

"Residents who wish to pay their respects should use the online book of condolence organised by Buckingham Palace which will be available on the Royal Family website."

