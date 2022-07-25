Tributes paid to A38 crash victim Rowland Lyons

Tributes have been paid to 'one of the good guys', Rowland Lyons - Credit: TTFC

Tributes have been paid to a Somerset man who lost his life in after a crash on Saturday night (July 23).

Rowland Lyons, of Taunton, was tragically killed in the incident, which involved a lorry and a car, on the A38 Turnpike Road near Biddisham at around 11.30pm.

Mr Lyons was a volunteer at Taunton Town Football Club and was a true lover of sport.

He was also a sports writer and covered a number of football clubs in the London area.

Tributes have poured in for Lyons from friends and colleagues over the weekend and this morning.

Chairman and CEO at Taunton Town FC, Kevin Sturmey, said: "He was one of life's good guys, a true eccentric but a top man. It is so, so sad that he is no longer with us, we were so shocked when we heard the news.

"All I know is that was late at night and 'Whoosh' was driving to see his sister before visiting his ill mum in London, I believe.

"He got the nickname 'Whoosh' because he was so quick, he moved around the place at speed. He will be truly missed at the football club and I think in the area of Taunton.

"We were lucky to have a guy like him."

Mr Sturmey confirmed that at the next Taunton Town home game, there will be a minute's applause to celebrate Mr Lyons' life.

Media manager at Taunton Town FC, Daniel Howell, said on social media: "All the volunteers at Taunton are fantastic and today we lost a brilliant person.

"We didn’t cross pathways too often at game but he always had a smile on his face. Cheers Rowland."

Some of the other football clubs that Mr Lyons had involvement with have also paid tribute.

Gillingham Football Club said: "Really sad news. Rowland was in our company on Saturday. A lovely man, and he will be missed.

"Thoughts and condolences are with his friends, family and loved ones at this time."

Leyton Orient Football Club added: "We are saddened to learn that reporter and fan Rowland Lyons has passed away.

"A stalwart of the press box, a kind and caring man; he will be deeply missed."