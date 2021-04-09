Somerset business and MP pay tribute to Prince Philip

Published: 5:46 PM April 9, 2021 Updated: 5:58 PM April 9, 2021

A Somerset business and MP have paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh following his passing today (Friday). - Credit: PA

A Somerset business that Prince Philip visited in the late 2000s and a Somerset MP have paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh following his passing today (Friday).

Yeo Valley Organic, in Blagdon, received a visit from Her Majesty The Queen and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh when the royal couple visited the food plant in July 2007.

Yeo Valley owner, Tim Mead, said: “We’re all saddened to hear of the death of HRH Prince Philip. His service and contribution to the country was inspirational.

Yeo Valley owner, Tim Mead. - Credit: Millie Pilkington

"When Her Majesty The Queen and HRH Prince Philip visited Yeo Valley it was a special day for the whole community and one as a family that we will treasure forever. We extend our deepest condolences to Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family, our thoughts and prayers are with them all.”

Following the news that His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh has passed away, James Heappey MP has paid tribute to him.

Mr Heappey said: “The death of His Royal Highness, the Duke of Edinburgh is a moment of great sadness for our country, as well as a personal moment of sorrow for Her Majesty the Queen.

Wells MP James Heappey. - Credit: Eleanor Young

“I know that Somerset residents will join me in sending her and her family our deepest condolences.

“Through the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme, Prince Philip enriched the lives of countless young people in the Wells constituency. I have met many participants of the scheme when visiting local charities and voluntary groups and no Summer afternoon on the Mendips is complete without bumping into a D of E expedition trying to navigate their way to their campsite. The Duke of Edinburgh award scheme is an amazing legacy to a great man.

“I also had the personal privilege of serving in regiments with deep connections to the Duke of Edinburgh and had the honour of meeting him a few times. He was full of pride in our country and boundless in his support for those who serve in our armed forces.

“He will be deeply missed, but we should celebrate a life well-lived.”