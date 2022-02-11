Tributes pour in for 'local legend' Arthur Gerrett

Last week, 'local legend' Arthur Gerrett died aged 68.

Arthur, of Tamar Road, was a 'well-known and much-loved man' and lived in Weston his entire life.

Born in 1953, he was a glass cutter by trade. For his last job, Arthur worked with his eldest son Rob at H.I.S Thermoframes.

For more than 30 years, Arthur was a permanent fixture at the Old King's Head in Worle, where he became part of the furniture and one of the family.

As a regular, Arthur became a well-known figure to punters over the years, he even had a dedicated corner, fitted with a picture of himself above his very own seat.

The night before he died, Arthur is said to have enjoyed a 'good night' at the pub.

'Many happy memories' were spent at his childhood home in Selworthy Road on the Bournville estate. He and his brother had hoped to purchase the house shortly before he passed.

Arthur also managed Worle F.C. for a brief period during the 1980s.

Arthur Gerrett. - Credit: Rob Gerrett

His wife Diane died in 2011, and her passing was something Arthur never fully recovered from.

He also lost a brother late last year.

Arthur had three children, Rob, Terry and Emma, and four grandchildren.

His son Rob, said: "I knew my dad was a legend even before he died, but I didn't know just how much he was loved in Weston.

"There have been so many kind words from everyone who knew him.

"He could never say the word no and would happily give any of the family his last penny.

"He was the life and soul of the party and could light up the room with just a smile.

"My dad was a real character, and such a funny kind-hearted man who will never be forgotten.

"He will be well and truly missed by everyone who knew him."

Arthur's funeral will be held at Worle Crematorium on February 25 at 4.30pm.

At 4pm, his friends and family will meet at the Old King's Head, where mourners will be invited to follow the hearse on foot. All those attending will wear a hat and brightly coloured shirt.

The family will then reconvene at the pub to share one last drink and exchange fond memories.