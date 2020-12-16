News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Tributes paid to Weston businessman

Vicky Angear

Published: 10:00 AM December 16, 2020   
Terry Hillman

Terry Hillman. - Credit: Neil Hillman

A well-known Weston businessman has died at the age the age of 94. 

Terry Hillman took over his father’s business - Hillman’s Motorcycles, in Locking Road – and worked there until he retired in 1988. 

Hillman's shop in Weston

Hillman's Motorcycles, which Terry took over from his father. - Credit: Neil Hillman

Terry was also very active with the local YMCA, Sea Cadets, Weston RNLI and Weston Bay Yacht Club (WBYC), where he was commodore in the 1970s and hosted a visit by the then Prime Minister Edward Heath in 1973. 

Terry Hillman

Terry Hillman. - Credit: Neil Hillman

Terry and his first wife Maureen had one son, Neil – a university lecturer in London. 

Terry and Maureen divorced in 1982 and he married Christine in 1987. They moved to France after retiring, but returned to the UK in 2011 to settle in Bridgwater.  

His son Neil said: “Dad had fond memories of the shop in Locking Road and would often pass by when visiting Weston.

"He and my mum Mo also enjoyed their time with Weston Bay Yacht Club and made many friends there and both of them enjoyed recalling stories from their sailing adventures in the Bristol Channel and beyond."   

