Tribute show planned after popular Weston musician passes away

Weston musician George Smith, who has passed away - Credit: William Hooper

Tributes have been paid to a popular musician from Weston who has passed away.

George Smith was born in the town in September 1953 and wowed audiences for many years.

He played regularly in and around Weston, as well as in Bristol and beyond, said George's close friend, William Hooper.

"I knew him from the age of 11 when we went to Worle School together," he said.

George and William - more commonly known as Jon Hooper - performed together in various musical acts, most notably The Trainspotters.

"He (George) will be fondly remembered for his regular appearances at a pub called Maximilian's back in the late 60s, early 70s, as a solo artist and eventually in Trainspotters," said William.

"He went on to form several different bands, including the very successful Fans, based in Bristol, writing and performing their own songs and eventually winning a major recording contract."

For the past 25 years, George and his sons had been performing as professional musicians in France.

"We remained close friends for over 58 years," said William.

"About four or five years ago, we did a reunion Trainspotters gig at the Royal Hotel which was extremely successful."

George Smith and William 'Jon' Hooper when Trainspotters previously reformed - Credit: Archant

Now, William is hoping to do the same in memory of his friend.

"It will be a tribute to George, who was a very popular, talented songwriter and modest musician loved by many."

The event, planned for November 4 at the Royal Hotel, will be a tribute to George, with his two sons plan to join a range of musicians to perform his songs.

Funds raised from the night will be donated to Weston Hospicecare.

George is survived by his wife and two sons.