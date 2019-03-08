Advanced search

Office Outlet to close in Weston-super-Mare

PUBLISHED: 18:30 10 April 2019

Office Outlet in Westons Gallagher Retail Park is closing. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A stationery company is set to close its doors in Weston this week - just months after moving into a new unit on a retail park.

Office Outlet has announced the news after the business went into administration last month.

The unit, in the town’s Gallagher Retail Park, shares the space with greeting card company Cardfactory and will close tomorrow (Thursday).

The chain, which specialises in office stationery, was founded in 2017.

The company moved from the larger unit within the retail park, next to Currys PC World, earlier this year.

Management of the business was taken over by administrators Richard Michael Hawes and Daniel Francis Butters on March 18.

Since then, the company has worked towards closing 16 of its 90 stores across the UK including those in Plymouth, Gloucester and Cardiff.

The firm was previously affiliated with Staples before it sold its stores to investors Hilco Capital in 2016.

