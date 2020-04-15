Police tell man ‘popping out for spliff’ not essential journey
PUBLISHED: 08:01 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:01 15 April 2020
Archant
A man was told ’popping out for a spliff’ was not an essential journey after being arrested by the police for drug-driving in Weston.
Patrolling road safety officers stopped the motorist on the A371 early yesterday morning (Monday).
The man tested positive for drugs.
In a tweet on ASP Road Safety, DC Sam Donati said: “Popping out for a spliff clearly not essential journey.”
“Drugwipe positive, driver arrested and spending the night with us for second time in two months.
“Second offence equals mandatory three-year disqualification
“Is it worth it?”
A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: “An 18-year-old man was arrested just after 12.20am on Monday, after patrolling officers stopped a car on the A371 in Weston.
“The man was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink and drugs and later released under investigation pending further enquiries.”
If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.