Police tell man ‘popping out for spliff’ not essential journey

Archant

A man was told ’popping out for a spliff’ was not an essential journey after being arrested by the police for drug-driving in Weston.

Patrolling road safety officers stopped the motorist on the A371 early yesterday morning (Monday).

The man tested positive for drugs.

In a tweet on ASP Road Safety, DC Sam Donati said: “Popping out for a spliff clearly not essential journey.”

“Drugwipe positive, driver arrested and spending the night with us for second time in two months.

“Second offence equals mandatory three-year disqualification

“Is it worth it?”

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: “An 18-year-old man was arrested just after 12.20am on Monday, after patrolling officers stopped a car on the A371 in Weston.

“The man was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink and drugs and later released under investigation pending further enquiries.”