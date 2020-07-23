Advanced search

Weston Old Town Quarry hosts art exhibition

PUBLISHED: 14:44 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:44 23 July 2020

The artists take inspiration from real life moments.

The artists take inspiration from real life moments.

Jackie Savage

The exhibition will include large abstracts, still lifes, landscapes and scenes from every day life along with ceramics.

The exhibition will run until August 13.The exhibition will run until August 13.

Three North Somerset artists will host an art exhibition at Weston Old Town Quarry, South Road, running until August 13.

Mandy Roswell, Jackie Savage and Lucy James explained how they were drawn together by friendship, a love of nature and a desire to paint outside.

Mandy Roswell, Jackie Savage and Lucy JamesMandy Roswell, Jackie Savage and Lucy James

Jackie said her artistic flame was put out by the coronavirus pandemic, but news of her and her friends’ first art exhibition going ahead reignited her passion.

She said: “We, like many artists, have struggled with the artistic process through lockdown.

This is the first art exhibition showcasing the three friends' works.This is the first art exhibition showcasing the three friends' works.

“Although friendship has been a real comfort, we haven’t been able to meet up and share ideas. The news that our exhibition can go ahead has fuelled our desire to create fresh work to share with people.

“It has, however, been a real challenge to get the pictures framed in time! It will be lovely to meet and chat with likeminded visitors at the exhibition.”

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no private view for visitors.

For more information, get in touch by calling 01934 628050.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Another coronavirus case diagnosed in North Somerset

Another case of coronavirus has been confirmed in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall

154-home scheme gets the go-ahead – with move-ins to start next year

Plans have been approved for a 154-home development in Yatton.

Man dies in motorcycle crash

The crash occurred in Wick Road. Picture: Google

Body of Scott Cook found five years after disappearance

Scott Cook went missing in Weston on April 25, 2015.

Man arrested after M5 stabbing near Weston

Police closed the slip road to examine the scene

Most Read

Another coronavirus case diagnosed in North Somerset

Another case of coronavirus has been confirmed in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall

154-home scheme gets the go-ahead – with move-ins to start next year

Plans have been approved for a 154-home development in Yatton.

Man dies in motorcycle crash

The crash occurred in Wick Road. Picture: Google

Body of Scott Cook found five years after disappearance

Scott Cook went missing in Weston on April 25, 2015.

Man arrested after M5 stabbing near Weston

Police closed the slip road to examine the scene

Latest from the Weston Mercury

It’s honours even in Weston’s first Captain/Pro challenge event of delayed 2020 season

Weston Golf Club held the first of seven captain/Pro 4BBB challenge matches to raise money for the captain’s project

Quiz time! Check out your sporting general knowledge with our latest quiz

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane

Body of Scott Cook found five years after disappearance

Scott Cook went missing in Weston on April 25, 2015.

Weston use funds from fundraiser to work on the pitch and supporters kitchen

A jam-packed North Stand at The Optima Stadium. (Picture: Will.T.Photography)

Weston Old Town Quarry hosts art exhibition

The artists take inspiration from real life moments.