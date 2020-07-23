Weston Old Town Quarry hosts art exhibition

The artists take inspiration from real life moments. Jackie Savage

The exhibition will include large abstracts, still lifes, landscapes and scenes from every day life along with ceramics.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The exhibition will run until August 13. The exhibition will run until August 13.

Three North Somerset artists will host an art exhibition at Weston Old Town Quarry, South Road, running until August 13.

Mandy Roswell, Jackie Savage and Lucy James explained how they were drawn together by friendship, a love of nature and a desire to paint outside.

Mandy Roswell, Jackie Savage and Lucy James Mandy Roswell, Jackie Savage and Lucy James

Jackie said her artistic flame was put out by the coronavirus pandemic, but news of her and her friends’ first art exhibition going ahead reignited her passion.

She said: “We, like many artists, have struggled with the artistic process through lockdown.

This is the first art exhibition showcasing the three friends' works. This is the first art exhibition showcasing the three friends' works.

“Although friendship has been a real comfort, we haven’t been able to meet up and share ideas. The news that our exhibition can go ahead has fuelled our desire to create fresh work to share with people.

“It has, however, been a real challenge to get the pictures framed in time! It will be lovely to meet and chat with likeminded visitors at the exhibition.”

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no private view for visitors.

For more information, get in touch by calling 01934 628050.