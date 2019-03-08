Advanced search

Former grammar school pupils celebrate reunion

PUBLISHED: 14:00 10 October 2019

Former pupils of Weston Grammar School, the Old Westonians Association,annual lunch and social at Royal Hotel. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Former pupils of Weston Grammar School, the Old Westonians Association,annual lunch and social at Royal Hotel. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Old school friends reunited to share a lunch and memories at The Royal Hotel in Weston-super-Mare.

The Old Westonians Association is made up of former pupils from the old Weston Boys' And Girls' Grammar School up to 1974.

The group meets every year to have lunch, listen to speakers and hear about the travels and successes of former peers.

People aged 60-90 attended the event, along with one former pupil who lives in Canada.

Colin Tyler, who organised the event, said: "It went very well.

"We had a couple of speakers who talked about their time at the school and what they have done since.

"We would like to thank everyone who came."

The Old Westonians Association meets on the first weekend of October every year.

Former pupils and teachers can find out more by emailing Anne Tyler at anne.tyler473@gmail.com

