Advanced search

Older patients encouraged to visit GP surgeries for medical conditions

PUBLISHED: 07:00 24 May 2020

The number of people over 75 who have visited GP surgeries during the pandemic has fallen dramatically.

The number of people over 75 who have visited GP surgeries during the pandemic has fallen dramatically.

Archant

Doctors are reassuring older people in North Somerset they are safe and welcome to go into GP surgeries during the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of patients over the age of 75 who are visiting their GPs has dropped dramatically since the outbreak and doctors are concerned some patients may be missing out on vital support and treatment for medical conditions.

Dr Alison Bolam from NHS Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group (BNSSG CCG) urged patients to contact their practice if they have any concerns about their health.

She said: “I want to give my assurance to our patients that we are still here and you must not hesitate to get in touch with your GP practice if you have concerns about your health.

“Whilst it is still important to maintain social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak, it is also just as important to seek medical advice for any other illnesses or conditions.

“Please call your practice in the normal way to make an appointment. If phone lines are busy please persist until you get through to a receptionist who will arrange for a GP to call you if needed to discuss your problem.

“If the GP needs to see you in person you will be offered an appointment to attend the practice or the GP will visit you if required.”

All practices are managing social distancing in waiting rooms and have separate areas so that patients with symptoms of coronavirus do not come into contact with non-coronavirus areas. Patients are encouraged to wear a mask, if they have one, or they will be offered one at the practice. GPs will wear a mask, apron and gloves, or if there is any possibility of coronavirus, they will wear full personal protective equipment (PPE).

Patients who are shielded will have their individual needs assessed and can visit a non-coronavirus area of the practice or be seen at home if needed.

Kay Libby, chief executive of Age UK Bristol, said some older people were avoiding practices over concerns that GPs may be too busy caring for patients with coronavirus.

She said: “It is likely that the people who are avoiding GP appointments are the ones who need them the most as they are more likely to have age-related health conditions. We encourage older people and those who care for them to contact their GP if they have any concerns.”

Older people who would like help with practical, social or emotional issues can contact the Support Hub for Older People on 01179 297537.

Patients who think they may have coronavirus should contact NHS 111 either online at 111.nhs.uk or by calling 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Six more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset over the weekend.

Lockdown transition plan revealed for North Somerset

Weston seafront and prom during the early days of lockdown. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Travellers pitch-up at Weston park

Travellers have pitched-up at Clarence Park East in Weston. Picture: Gary Williams

Human bones found on cliff side

Kewstoke Road was closed in both directions after bones were found on the cliff side.

Schools will reopen when it is ‘safe for all’

Pupils would be split into groups of 15, with one member of staff,.

Most Read

Six more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset over the weekend.

Lockdown transition plan revealed for North Somerset

Weston seafront and prom during the early days of lockdown. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Travellers pitch-up at Weston park

Travellers have pitched-up at Clarence Park East in Weston. Picture: Gary Williams

Human bones found on cliff side

Kewstoke Road was closed in both directions after bones were found on the cliff side.

Schools will reopen when it is ‘safe for all’

Pupils would be split into groups of 15, with one member of staff,.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

Older patients encouraged to visit GP surgeries for medical conditions

The number of people over 75 who have visited GP surgeries during the pandemic has fallen dramatically.

Former Weston captain Kirk will always wonder ‘what if’ after missing out on play-offs in 2012/13

Ben Kirk.

Talking is biggest help for those who are struggling says Somerset captain Abell

Somerset's Tom Abell

Resumption of play at Cheddar Tennis Club

Rowan Morgan enjoying a session with club coach Stephen Pearce at Cheddar Tennis Club.
Drive 24