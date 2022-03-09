Weston primary schools score glowing Ofsted reviews

Two Weston primary schools have welcomed 'good' ratings after two-day Ofsted inspections.

Both Milton Park and Oldmixon schools underwent Section Eight inspections in January and maintained their good ratings.

Katharine Jordan, Headteacher at Milton Park, was "absolutely delighted" with the verdict which detailed how "pupils take advantage of the opportunities that staff provide."

Oldmixon Primary School pupils. - Credit: Oldmixon Primary School

Meanwhile, Oldmixon's headteacher, Corinna Sutton was "extremely proud of our Ofsted report which reflects the dedication and hard work of the Oldmixon team."

Ofsted stated: "Pupils are proud to be part of the Oldmixon ‘family’.

"Staff know pupils well, and this helps them to feel safe. Pupils enjoy coming to school. They talk positively about the wide range of opportunities provided."

Both schools are part of Extend Learning Academies Network which is also made up of Bournville, Locking, Mead Vale, Mendip Green, Walliscote and Windwhistle primary schools.







