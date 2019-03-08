Most popular baby names revealed

Oliver and Olivia were the most popular baby names last year. Archant

Oliver is still the most popular name for boys - after six years in the top spot.

The figures have been released from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), showing the most popular names chosen by new parents in England and Wales.

Olivia remained the most popular name for girls for the third year in a row.

Arthur was the only new entry in the top 10 names for boys, replacing Jacob.

Sophia and Grace replaced previous favourites Poppy and Lily in the top 10 for girls.

Grayson, Jasper, Rowan, Tobias, Sonny and Dominic entered the top 100 last year, while Ada, Delilah, Ayla, Zoe, Margot and Felicity entered the top 100 for girls.

The ONS has suggested the surge in popularity of Ada and Arthur could be linked to the BBC drama Peaky Blinders.