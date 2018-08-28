‘Consider yourself one of us’ theatre groups to perform Oliver! the musical

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 18:00 15 January 2019

Oliver! will be performed by the villages drama and youth drama clubs next week. Picture: Neil Phillips

Neil Phillips

The musical Oliver! will be performed by two village drama clubs next week.

A rendition of Lionel Bart’s musical Oliver! will be performed by the Wrington Drama and Youth Drama clubs in the village for five days.

The West End show is based on Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist, a story about a boy who is sold to an undertaker to be an apprentice but manages to escape.

Both of the clubs are working in collaboration, and the show will feature songs such as Consider Yourself, Food Glorious Food and Where Is Love.

Oliver! will be performed at the memorial hall, in Silver Street, from next Tuesday until January 26.

Matinee performances start at 2.30pm, and evening shows begin at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £6-12, are available from Wrington’s Amor and Buglers Stores – in Broad Street and High Street, respectively – or call Richard Kingcott on 07767 778297.

