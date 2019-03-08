Advanced search

Olympic star visits Weston primary school

PUBLISHED: 11:00 18 July 2019

Matt Langridge MBE and Craig Jones Headteacher at Haywood Village Academy with pupils

Matt Langridge MBE and Craig Jones Headteacher at Haywood Village Academy with pupils

A Weston primary school was delighted to welcome an Olympic gold medallist.

Matt Langridge MBE stopped by Haywood Village school during their sports day last week, thanks to Persimmon Homes Severn Valley's partnership with Team GB.

The Olympian kick-started the annual sporting event, started races, handed out stickers and posed for pictures with staff, parents and pupils.

He won a silver medal for the men's eight rowing in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, was part of the British crew that won the bronze medal in the men's eight at the 2012 games in London, and was part of the team which won a gold in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Principal Craig Jones said: "It was a pleasure to welcome Matt to our school and seeing the children's excitement when interviewing him and getting to hold his medals was great."

