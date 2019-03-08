Olympic star visits Weston primary school

Matt Langridge MBE and Craig Jones Headteacher at Haywood Village Academy with pupils Reserved

A Weston primary school was delighted to welcome an Olympic gold medallist.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Matt Langridge MBE stopped by Haywood Village school during their sports day last week, thanks to Persimmon Homes Severn Valley's partnership with Team GB.

The Olympian kick-started the annual sporting event, started races, handed out stickers and posed for pictures with staff, parents and pupils.

He won a silver medal for the men's eight rowing in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, was part of the British crew that won the bronze medal in the men's eight at the 2012 games in London, and was part of the team which won a gold in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Principal Craig Jones said: "It was a pleasure to welcome Matt to our school and seeing the children's excitement when interviewing him and getting to hold his medals was great."