Exclusive

‘Nightmare’ road layout sees council criticised

Mike Trinder with Cllr Denise Hunt outside the Trinder's home in Wansbrough Road, North Worle, Ombudsman has ruled NSC to be at fault for traffic calming measures built there. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

‘Nightmare’ traffic-calming measures face being changed because, for almost two years, they have blocked a Worle couple from safely being able to access their home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mike Trinder with Cllr Denise Hunt outside the Trinder's home in Wansbrough Road, North Worle, Ombudsman has ruled NSC to be at fault for traffic calming measures built there. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Mike Trinder with Cllr Denise Hunt outside the Trinder's home in Wansbrough Road, North Worle, Ombudsman has ruled NSC to be at fault for traffic calming measures built there. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Mike and Nicole Trinder have faced ‘danger’ since North Somerset Council ‘impeded access’ to their home by putting a chicane in Wansbrough Road.

The council has been found guilty of not properly going about the project in May 2017 as it only notified households of the works a few days in advance.

Mike said: “We have had major difficulties trying to gain access to our house because of the location of the build out.

“It has been a nightmare for us, we cannot reverse into our driveway because the build-outs are half the width of the carriageway, the amount of abuse we get from other drivers when trying to access our drive is remarkable.

Wansbrough Road in Worle. (Picture: Timmay Curtis). Wansbrough Road in Worle. (Picture: Timmay Curtis).

“To get a letter four days before work began was shocking.”

Campaigners have called for a pedestrian crossing in the road since 2014, where several accidents have occurred.

It is close to both Priory Community School and Castle Batch Primary School and is used by M5 commuters.

An investigation by the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman found the build-outs installed ‘impede access’ to the Trinder’s house and has caused them ‘danger’.

Traffic calming measures in Wansbrough Road. Picture: Timmay Curtis Traffic calming measures in Wansbrough Road. Picture: Timmay Curtis

The ombudsman ruled North Somerset Council was at fault ‘for a lack of objectivity, its failure to consult and for fettering its discretion’.

It ruled the council should consider moving the build-out to a spot which does not inconvenience the Trinder’s, replacing it with a zebra crossing or speed ramp and lowering the edge to allow access without difficulty.

Cllr Denise Hunt said: “I’m pleased the ombudsman has finally recognised residents genuine complaints as they were not consulted on this ill-conceived scheme, which has blighted Mr and Mrs Trinder’s property and wasted public money in doing so.

“I’ve been working with Mr and Mrs Trinder on this for more than 18 months and the council has consistently dragged its feet.”

A council spokesman said: “We have apologised to Mr and Mrs Trinder for the lack of consultation, we will also be carrying out a full review of the scheme to see if any changes should be made.

“Once this is completed we will arrange a meeting with Mr and Mrs Trinder to discuss the report.”

The Mercury understands the authority has only consulted with half the Wansbrough Road homeowners during the review.