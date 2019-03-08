Online GP service launched to reduce patient waiting times

Liz Frappell at a digital session in Nailsea. Archant

A service has been rolled out in Weston to ease the pressure on GP surgeries and cut down on waiting times for patients.

AskmyGP enables patients to contact their practice and, depending on the seriousness of the inquiry, they will receive certain responses such as self-help advice or an appointment with a GP or healthcare professional.

Healthwatch North Somerset is holding a presentation on the new GP online service from 2-4pm at Weston College's Hans Price Building, on the Knightstone Campus, on July 9.

Healthwatch North Somerset is also running a digital champions project to enable more people to access health services.

The drop-in digital sessions give people tips on how to access health services, including askmyGP and Patient Access.

Digital help sessions will take place at Bournville's For All Healthy Living Centre on July 3 from 10am to noon, July 11 from 1-3pm and July 16 from 9.30am to noon.