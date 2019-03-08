Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Online GP service launched to reduce patient waiting times

PUBLISHED: 09:00 20 June 2019

Liz Frappell at a digital session in Nailsea.

Liz Frappell at a digital session in Nailsea.

Archant

A service has been rolled out in Weston to ease the pressure on GP surgeries and cut down on waiting times for patients.

AskmyGP enables patients to contact their practice and, depending on the seriousness of the inquiry, they will receive certain responses such as self-help advice or an appointment with a GP or healthcare professional.

Healthwatch North Somerset is holding a presentation on the new GP online service from 2-4pm at Weston College's Hans Price Building, on the Knightstone Campus, on July 9.

Healthwatch North Somerset is also running a digital champions project to enable more people to access health services.

The drop-in digital sessions give people tips on how to access health services, including askmyGP and Patient Access.

Digital help sessions will take place at Bournville's For All Healthy Living Centre on July 3 from 10am to noon, July 11 from 1-3pm and July 16 from 9.30am to noon.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

REVEALED: Full schedule for Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend 2019

Weston Air Festival 2018 Red Arrows

Driver arrested and children taken to hospital after car chase leads to pub crash

The Volkswagen crashed into a wall outside The Plough in Congresbury. Picture: Nathan Aylett

SPORTING MEMORIES: 25 amazing photos of sport in Weston from years gone by

Wildcats ; Wildcats Netball Team with their Captain Sarah Becket receiving a trophy from Karen Drake Weston and District Netball League Chairman. 4-10-00 Q10-60-00-14 MA

Pub suffers ‘severe damage’ in fire

Burnham's Rosewood pub caught fire on Saturday. Picture: Les Barber

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

REVEALED: Full schedule for Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend 2019

Weston Air Festival 2018 Red Arrows

Driver arrested and children taken to hospital after car chase leads to pub crash

The Volkswagen crashed into a wall outside The Plough in Congresbury. Picture: Nathan Aylett

SPORTING MEMORIES: 25 amazing photos of sport in Weston from years gone by

Wildcats ; Wildcats Netball Team with their Captain Sarah Becket receiving a trophy from Karen Drake Weston and District Netball League Chairman. 4-10-00 Q10-60-00-14 MA

Pub suffers ‘severe damage’ in fire

Burnham's Rosewood pub caught fire on Saturday. Picture: Les Barber

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Funding campaign to pay for mural for mental health unit

Kate Simmonds with artist Martin D'Arcy, in front of the fence they are hoping to paint. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Customers hit by stones and splashed by water due to town centre pot hole

George Lati and Jules assistant manager of the Break charity shop. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Sailing: Finlay triumps at RS Feva National Championships

Finlay Oliver and Quinn Edwards celebrate coming in sixth place in the RS Feva National Championships

Online GP service launched to reduce patient waiting times

Liz Frappell at a digital session in Nailsea.

Clevedon & District Road Cycling Club start in style

Sara James in action for Clevedon Cycling Club on her way to third place on the Odd Down circuit near Bath
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists