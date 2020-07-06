The digital resource teaching young musicians during lockdown

Young musicians can now learn remotely during lockdown via Learn Online. Archant

An online learning service has been launched for young musicians in North Somerset during lockdown.

A team of teachers from North Somerset Music Service have set up resources including music, videos and worksheets to share with pupils who can no longer attend music lessons at school.

The new resource – which is available by logging on to www.nsmusic4you.org.uk/learnonline – is designed primarily to support pupils of the music service and members of Weston Youth Orchestra, Lions Brass 4 Youth and the North Somerset Centre for Young Musicians.

During lockdown it is free to register and use.

Through the ‘let’s interact’ section, families can learn about online lessons with Music Service teachers. Lessons can be booked and paid for online and conducted over a video conferencing platform.

Mark Trego, leader of the North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Music Hubs, said: “When lockdown was imposed we had to act swiftly to provide something to keep the many young musicians in North Somerset engaged and excited about their music-making.

“My colleague Rog Sansom co-ordinated the creation of the new site which sits alongside nsmusic4you.org.uk which local young musicians already know well. I am pleased we created something so comprehensive so quickly.”

More than 350 music makers have signed up.

Mark added: “It’s fabulous so many are already using this resource – it is vital that young musicians can either have lessons online or use the free resources the site provides to keep progressing.”

North Somerset Council’s executive member for education, Cllr Catherine Gibbons, believes the study of music can be valuable in a child’s learning process.

Cllr Gibbons said: “I very much welcome this as music education is such an important aspect of providing our young people with a well-rounded education. When allowed to work in harmony with other subjects and areas of study, music helps children grow in self-esteem, build essential skills and prepare for bright futures.”

Another statement on behalf of North Somerset Council stated it is unknown how long music lessons in schools will continue to be affected by Covid-19 and therefore the resource “will continue to grow as more materials are added and online lessons may be vital for our budding young musicians for quite some time.”

For more details, log on to www.nsmusic4you.org.uk/learnonline