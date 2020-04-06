Charity to host online sing-along for the elderly

Rachel Parry and Cheryl Davies, of Golden Oldies, are to host sessions on Thursdays Archant

A charity is offering Sing and Smiles sessions to help hundreds of isolated lonely people.

Golden Oldies are to host online mini sessions led by Rachel Parry and Cheryl Davies on Thursdays at 2.30pm.

The charity, best known as Goldies, was forced to cancel all 220 of its sessions last month but is maintaining contact with older people through a variety of online options.

The Goldies sing the popular hits of the 60s and onwards, and the regular weekly sing-alongs include all of the much-loved melodies that form an integral part of the sessions.

Rachel and Cheryl will also be taking song requests online at www.facebook.com/goldiesuk

Rachel said: “We have been staggered by the response and we know the family members of our Goldies are spreading the word to try and do our bit to reduce the loneliness in these very difficult times.”