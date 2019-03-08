PHOTOS: Animal sanctuary showcases cute baby birds at open day

Alfie Plant 4 with Squiggle the Western Screech owl Avon Owls, in Banwell an host open day. SF 26,05,19 (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Youngsters relished the chance to get their hands on birds of prey at the weekend, as an animal sanctuary hosted an open day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alfie Plant 4 with Squiggle the Western Screech owl Avon Owls, in Banwell an host open day. SF 26,05,19 Alfie Plant 4 with Squiggle the Western Screech owl Avon Owls, in Banwell an host open day. SF 26,05,19

Avon Owls, in Banwell, opened its doors to the public on Sunday, giving animal enthusiasts the opportunity to learn more about the charity and its work.

Guests enjoyed handling the birds, and the charity's team of volunteers was on hand to share their wisdom on the creatures.

The star attraction at the open day was a trio of orphaned baby tawny owls, which have been taken on by long-term inhabitant Rolo - a European eagle owl - as one of her own.

Barn owls and screech owls also caught the eye of guests on Sunday.

Alfie Plant 4 with Squiggle the Western Screech owl Avon Owls, in Banwell an host open day. SF 26,05,19 Alfie Plant 4 with Squiggle the Western Screech owl Avon Owls, in Banwell an host open day. SF 26,05,19

The event raised much-needed funds for the charity to support its work with the birds, and to help its ongoing search to find a new base having outgrown its facilities in Whitley Head.

For more information, log on to www.avonowls.org