Cider tasting and tours at Thatchers open day

PUBLISHED: 10:00 07 September 2019

People can go behind the scenes at Thatchers with tours of the orchard and bottling hall.

People can go behind the scenes at Thatchers with tours of the orchard and bottling hall.

NEILPHILLIPS

A cidermaker is throwing open its doors to enable people to see behind the scenes at Myrtle Farm in Sandford.

Thatchers Cider is inviting people to an open day on September 14 to find out more about how the popular tipple is made.

There will be tours of the orchards as the harvest gets underway and farm manager Chris Muntz-Torres and his team will talk about the varities of apples grown at Myrtle Farm.

Tours will take place in the cider mills and people will be able to see the 150-year-old oak vats where the ciders are matured, before moving onto the bottling hall and canning lines.

Visitors can also enjoy apple pressing, cider tasting, live music from the Blaxk Jacks, The Floor Shiners and Southern Sons and a performance from Mendip Morris.

There will be plenty for children to do with entertainment, sports and craft stalls and a barbecue and pizza oven to satisfy hungry visitors.

The open day runs from 11am-3pm.

