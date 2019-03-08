Advanced search

PICTURES: Future rugby players enjoy Weston open day

PUBLISHED: 13:35 09 September 2019

Weston Rugby Football Clubs Family Fun Day at the towns Recreation Ground.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

People savoured the warm summer's weather at Weston Rugby Club's fun day.

Youngsters from reception up to year 11 took part in the club's minis and juniors event, where they could also register to join the new rugby season.

The town's Recreation Ground was home to games on September 1 including touch rugby and an obstacle course.

The community team for Premiership Rugby outfit Bristol joined players at the gathering and ran a ball launcher game.

A spokesman for the event said: "The day was a huge success and it was good to see so many new faces joining in."

Minis and juniors teams train and play matches weekly on Sunday mornings from 10am-noon.

For more information, email Keith Burke at minichair@westonrugby.co.uk or Dan Denning via juniorchair@westonrugby.co.uk





















































































