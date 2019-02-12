Advanced search

Open day held for 'fully-sustainable' sports complex ahead of opening

PUBLISHED: 11:57 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:37 13 February 2019

The exterior of Wedmore's new sports facility. Picture: IAN MONSON

The exterior of Wedmore’s new sports facility. Picture: IAN MONSON

Archant

An open day was held for a ‘fully-sustainable’ £500,000 sports facility which is set to open later in the year.

Wedmore Playing Fields Association will open the sports pavilion at the Recreation Ground, in Northbrook Road, in May.

Villagers are being urged to buy a PV solar panel to fund remaining construction at the facility, which will serve as a permanent home for Wedmore’s sports teams.

The open day took place at the ground last Sunday and gave members of the public a chance to see the building’s progress first-hand.

The event was attended by players from the Isle of Wedmore Junior Football Club.

The interior of Wedmore's new sports facility. Picture: IAN MONSON

When complete, the pavilion will service the village’s bowls, tennis, cricket and young farmers clubs, as well as the 23 football teams which already use the grounds.

The facility, which will feature a café, bar and kitchen, will also be open to the public.

Ian Monson, chairman of Wedmore Playing Fields Association, said: “Work on the new sports pavilion is well under way.

“The roof was completed just before Christmas and the internal work is progressing well.

Wedmore Playing Field Association committee members Pip Patch, Ian Monson and Rich Banwell with players from the Ilse of Wedmore Junior Football Club. Picture: IAN MONSON

“We are still seeking additional funds to complete the ground-floor fit-out and some of the external work, but most of the funding for the building is already in place.”

The project has received £440,000 in funding from the Football Foundation, a charity which funds grassroots sports across the UK, as well as £50,000 from the renewable energy company Virador.

The rest of the money has come from donations.

Mr Monson says the pavilion will be fully-sustainable and hopes ‘community-minded’ individuals and businesses will help by purchasing PV panels to fund the remainder of the project.

He said: “In return for your generous donation, your name will be engraved on a commemorative plaque displayed within the new pavilion.

“We feel it’s shaping up to be an excellent facility which will serve as a wonderful meeting place and hub for the whole community.”

To buy a PV panel, call Richard Banwell on 01278 641109 or email richard@banwell.org.uk

Topic Tags:

Open day held for ‘fully-sustainable’ sports complex ahead of opening

The exterior of Wedmore’s new sports facility. Picture: IAN MONSON
