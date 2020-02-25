Advanced search

Poll

Opening date announced for new town centre restaurant

PUBLISHED: 12:20 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:20 25 February 2020

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A popular chicken restaurant will open its new store in Weston town centre next month.

Miss Millie's has confirmed its store will open on March 24 in the former Co-operative Bank building, on the corner of Alexandra Parade and Regent Street.

Building work began last week, and the fast food chain confirmed to the Mercury its restaurant in nearby Locking Road would also close next month when its lease runs out.

The takeaway outlet applied to North Somerset Council in November for a change of use from a bank to an eat-in or takeaway chicken restaurant and will install a kitchen area and customer facilities.

The site lies within the Great Weston Conservation area and will become part of the pedestrianised zone that forms part of the council's £5.3million revamp of central Weston.

Miss Millie's plans to employ five full-time and 10 part-time staff.

Most Read

Crews rescue woman trapped under a car

A woman was rescued by crews after being trapped under a car in main Road, Brockley.

North Somerset Council adopts Joint Local Transport Plan

A map of the JLTP4 plans.

Readers debate Weston’s making Top 10 ‘most welcoming’ places

Weston's seafront. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Opening date announced for new town centre restaurant

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Have your say on future of public services

People can have their say on the future of public services.

Most Read

Crews rescue woman trapped under a car

A woman was rescued by crews after being trapped under a car in main Road, Brockley.

North Somerset Council adopts Joint Local Transport Plan

A map of the JLTP4 plans.

Readers debate Weston’s making Top 10 ‘most welcoming’ places

Weston's seafront. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Opening date announced for new town centre restaurant

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Have your say on future of public services

People can have their say on the future of public services.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Opening date announced for new town centre restaurant

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Almost nine out of ten adults with learning disabilities in North Somerset are without paid employment

Kevin Griffey from the Strawberry Line Cafe```

Weston’s Premier Cup tie with Taunton Town has been moved to Keynsham

Westons The Optima Stadium was judged unplayable following a pitch inspection. (Picture: Josh Thomas).

Knowles and Symons strikes help Weston claim narrow victory at Dorchester Town

Weston celebrate Chris Knowles' opener against Dorchester Town. (Picture: Will.T.Photography).

Crews rescue woman trapped under a car

A woman was rescued by crews after being trapped under a car in main Road, Brockley.
Drive 24