Opening date announced for new town centre restaurant

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A popular chicken restaurant will open its new store in Weston town centre next month.

Miss Millie's has confirmed its store will open on March 24 in the former Co-operative Bank building, on the corner of Alexandra Parade and Regent Street.

Building work began last week, and the fast food chain confirmed to the Mercury its restaurant in nearby Locking Road would also close next month when its lease runs out.

The takeaway outlet applied to North Somerset Council in November for a change of use from a bank to an eat-in or takeaway chicken restaurant and will install a kitchen area and customer facilities.

The site lies within the Great Weston Conservation area and will become part of the pedestrianised zone that forms part of the council's £5.3million revamp of central Weston.

Miss Millie's plans to employ five full-time and 10 part-time staff.