High Street optician resumes routine appointments

Weston's Optika Optician has reopened under NHS England guidelines. Optika Opticians

A High Street optician has begun a phased reopening for those who have suffered a change in vision over lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An independent optician in Weston has allowed patients to book eye tests for the first time since March.

Optika Opticians, on the High Street, was able to expand its services following NHS England guidance on Covid-19.

Patients who have experienced changes to their vision during lockdown are eligible for consultations with Optika’s Optometrist.

Although the optician has been supporting the community throughout lockdown, routine appointments may now take place with social distancing procedures and full PPE.

Founder Alison Harwood said: “These changes are in place to keep us all safe as the health of our patients and team members will always be our priority.

“It’s been a pleasure to continue to serve the community throughout the lockdown and we’re very much looking forward to seeing the friendly faces of our patients once again.

“As we are able to spend much longer with patients it means we can give you an even more personalised service.

“We ask that patients come into the practice wearing a face mask, but we are more than happy to provide you one on arrival, should you need it.”

To book an appointment, call Optika on 01934 642909.