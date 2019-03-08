Weston man's organ donation saves three lives after sudden death as mum urges more donors to come forward

Warren Bell. Deceased Sat. 21st Sept. 2019 Supplied

A 'proud' mother has urged people to consider organ donation after her 27-year-old son saved three lives following his sudden death.

Warren Bell, of Graham Road in Weston, died on September 21 after an undiagnosed aneurism caused a fatal bleed on the brain.

The music-loving labourer suffered a seizure two days before. Despite medics' best efforts he died at Southmead Hospital.

But Warren 'has not died for nothing', according to mum Beverley - who has found comfort in her son's parting gift to three people in need.

A man in his early 50s, who for eight years needed a new kidney, received a life-saving transplant, while another man's two-year wait for a kidney and a pancreas was ended thanks to Warren's organ donation.

A young boy also received a life-saving liver transplant, and tissue from Warren's heart has also been stored to be used for people in need.

'Proud' Beverley described Warren - a lover of music festivals - as a 'cheeky chap' who was 'fit as a flea and loved having fun'.

She said: "He had a bleed on his brain which he had all his life. It had been growing with him. Nobody knew about it. Unless he had a CT scan, nobody could have known.

"He lived with his brother Mitchell. They had come home from work. He got in the shower and his brother heard him being sick.

"He then heard some noises coming from the bedroom. He was having his first seizure, which was one of many."

Doctors were unable to save Warren's life, but following a chance conversation with his mother a few weeks previously, shortly after his death he went under the knife.

Beverley has encouraged more people to think about organ donation.

She said: "He told me 'if anything happens to me I don't want to suffer and I want to donate my organs'.

"I just want people to know life is so short sometimes and you have got to make use of what you have got.

"It has been a horrible shock but there is comfort in knowing the organs have been used.

"Warren has not died for nothing. He has helped people and it shows people can be kind."

Beverley paid tribute to Warren's 'amazing' friends, who have rallied around the family, organising fundraisers to help cover costs.

An event at The Welbeck Hotel on Friday, which featured a performance from singer Harrisen Larner-Main, raised almost £1,500.

"I knew he had a lot of friends," Beverley added. "But it must have been 40 people who came to see him at the hospital before he died. That showed how much he was liked.

"It has been so comforting to think so many people have helped in such tragic circumstances."