Weston restaurant sets spicy chicken wing challenge

PUBLISHED: 13:00 10 February 2020

Competitors line up for the Hot Wings Challenge at Oscar and Ollie's in Oxford Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Ten daring foodies braved a spicy eating contest at Weston-super-Mare's newest baked chicken restaurant.

Owners Lee Firth and Steve Fowell with the Hot Wings Challenge winner Chris Carson. Picture: MARK ATHERTONOwners Lee Firth and Steve Fowell with the Hot Wings Challenge winner Chris Carson. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Oscar 'n' Ollie's, in Oxford Street, held its first ever Insane Hot Wing Challenge and invited diners in to put their taste buds to the test.

The challenge, which involved eating 12 chicken wings coated in the insane hot sauce, a portion of baked fries dusted with Cajun and ghost pepper seasoning and a portion of chilli infused with the insane hot sauce - all in 10 minutes

Chris Carson was the only contestant who managed to complete the challenge, although he said the experience was 'painful'.

Owner Steve Fowell said: "I have seen lots of food challenges including Man vs Food and Beard Meets Food and wanted to create something that will hopefully attract lots of chilli heads from around the country to our town."

Taking part costs £25, and, if you complete the challenge, you get your money back and an Oscar 'n' Ollies trucker cap.

If you fail, the restaurant keeps the money but will donate £5 of it to Weston Hospicecare.

You can find out more at Oscar 'n' Ollie's Facebook page, or if you think you can handle the heat, email info@oscarnollies.com to sign up for the next challenge.

