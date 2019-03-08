New working group to tackle deprivation in Weston-super-Mare

Our Weston will tackle deprivation in the town. Archant

A new working party to ‘address health and wellbeing issues across Weston’ will be set up.

Our Weston will work alongside Weston Town Council, North Somerset Council, the Clinical Commissioning Group, Citizen’s Advice and other key stakeholders to tackle deprivation in the town.

The group is spearheaded by Central ward councillor Richard Nightingale and the town council will help to facilitate a group which will include resident representation.

Cllr Nightgale said: “I think overall everyone feels there needs to be a coalition of key interested parties to coordinate funding in areas which need additional support.

“This would be a consortium of key stakeholders whose interest would be the local community.

“The group will empower Westonians and address health and wellbeing issues which are felt across the town.

“This could be a new direction for this council.”