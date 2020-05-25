Advanced search

Coronavirus outbreak sees Weston hospital close to new patients

PUBLISHED: 09:28 25 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:41 25 May 2020

Weston General Hospital is temporarily closed to new patients.

Archant

Weston General Hospital is closed to new patients due to an outbreak of Covid-19.

The hospital, in Grange Road, has stopped accepting new patients, including to its A&E department, from today (Monday) after a high number of patients tested positive for coronavirus.

The University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust (UHBW) confirmed it is a precautionary measure to ‘maintain the safety of staff and patients’.

New patients will be directed to other appropriate healthcare settings in the area for treatment and care.

The decision to take this step has been clinically-led, and is supported by partners across the wider Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire (BNSSG) health and care system.

Dr William Oldfield, medical director at UHBW, said: “As with any hospital, the number of patients with Covid-19 will frequently change as people are admitted and discharged.

“We currently have a high number of patients with Covid-19 in Weston General Hospital.

“Whilst the vast majority will have come into the hospital with Covid-19, as an extra precaution we have taken the proactive step to temporarily stop accepting new patients to maintain patient and staff safety.

“This is a clinically-led decision and we are being supported by our system partners to ensure that new patients receive the care and treatment they need in the appropriate setting, and we are continuing to provide high quality care to existing patients who are being treated in the hospital.

“We have a robust coronavirus testing programme in place for patients and staff to identify cases quickly, with appropriate measures taken by clinical teams as required.

“We will keep the situation under constant review.”

New patients will be directed to a number of alternative services including GP practices.

The Out of Hours GP service is available during evenings and weekends and can be arranged through the NHS111 service.

You can contact NHS 111 at any time using 111.nhs.uk or by calling 111.

The Minor Injuries Units in Clevedon and Yate, and Urgent Treatment Centre in South Bristol, offer fast, walk-in treatment for minor injuries such as cuts, sprains and broken bones.

Units are available from 8am to 8pm each day. For more information, log on to at www.sirona-cic.org.uk

