Emergency service fundraiser pits you against an ambulance

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 6:00 PM February 8, 2021   
South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust Ambulance

The Outrun an Ambulance fundraiser gives challengers until the end of March to cover the same distance as an on-call ambulance in North Somerset. - Credit: South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust

A fundraiser asking people to 'outrun' an ambulance to highlight the work emergency services put into their job on every shift has been launched by South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT).

The challenge entails participants to cover the same distance, plus one mile, of your selected ambulance after setting up a fundraising page.

The average distance covered by an emergency ambulance in Weston is 73 miles, which challengers will have until the end of March to cover.

Instructions for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust challenge.

Instructions for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust challenge. - Credit: South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust

Head of the charity, Zoe Larter said: "Our ambulance staff and volunteers are going the extra mile to keep us all safe during these challenging times. 

“Help us go the extra mile for them and the communities they serve by taking on the outrun an ambulance challenge."

The distance can be covered in any way you wish, including cycling, and can be completed in teams.

Outrun an ambulance's concept was conceived by care assistant, Shannon Witts while shielding during the pandemic and has raised £2,641 so far.

For more information and to set up a private fundraiser, log on to www.swambulancecharity.org/oaa

