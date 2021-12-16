How much it costs to live near an outstanding school

The cost of property prices near an outstanding school in North Somerset is £364,000.

Data reveals the cost to parents for living near or next to a school rated as outstanding by Ofsted.

According to the Land Registry, house prices in the South West currently stand at £301,327 - an 11.7 per cent increase in the year up to September 2021.

Living near an outstanding school is higher than the cost of an average house in North Somerset, at £278,121 in December 2021. This is a fall of 0.05 per cent on the previous 12 months.

In North Somerset there are 14 schools rated as outstanding by Ofsted.

ONS data says the most expensive school to live near is Backwell Junior School, with an average house price of £560,000.

The second most expensive is Flax Bourton Primary School at £552,500 for a property.

Look below to find your nearest outstanding schools and average house prices.

Backwell

Backwell Junior School, BS48 3JF - £560,000.

West Leigh Infant School, BS48 3NG - £347,000.

Clevedon

Clevedon School, BS21 6AH - Situated between Clevedon East and Clevedon Walton, an average £460,000.

Flax Bourton

Flax Bourton Primary School, BS48 1UA - £552,500.

Portishead

High Down Infant School, BS20 6DY - £327,000.

Gordano School, BS20 7QR - £337,250.

Nailsea

Golden Valley Primary School, BS48 1BB - £337,250.

Weston

Bournville Primary School, BS23 3ST - £150,000.

Haywood Village Academy, BS24 8ES - £225,000.

Priory Community School, BS22 6BP - £207,500.

Wrington

Wrington Primary School, BS40 5NA - £325,000

Yatton

Yatton Infant School, BS49 4HJ - £274,750.

Sandford and Churchill

Churchill Academy and Sixth Form, BS25 5QN - £424,000.

Sandford Primary School, BS25 5PA - £420,000.