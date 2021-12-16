News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

How much it costs to live near an outstanding school

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 10:09 AM December 16, 2021
Backwell junior school.

Backwell junior school. - Credit: Archant

The cost of property prices near an outstanding school in North Somerset is £364,000.

Data reveals the cost to parents for living near or next to a school rated as outstanding by Ofsted.

According to the Land Registry, house prices in the South West currently stand at £301,327 - an 11.7 per cent increase in the year up to September 2021.

Living near an outstanding school is higher than the cost of an average house in North Somerset, at £278,121 in December 2021. This is a fall of 0.05 per cent on the previous 12 months. 

In North Somerset there are 14 schools rated as outstanding by Ofsted.

ONS data says the most expensive school to live near is Backwell Junior School, with an average house price of £560,000.

The second most expensive is Flax Bourton Primary School at £552,500 for a property.

Most Read

  1. 1 Work begins on pier-to-pier cycle path in North Somerset
  2. 2 Double yellow lines to be removed in areas of Weston
  3. 3 Hornets RFC pulled off 'unlikely win' over Weston RFC reveals Richardson
  1. 4 Weston and North Somerset MPs rebel on vaccine passports
  2. 5 Jail for man who admitted perverting the course of justice
  3. 6 Worle man's charity Christmas lights display includes a TOY SHOP in his garden
  4. 7 Family pay tribute to 'beloved mum'
  5. 8 Individual country-style cottage in the heart of Worle
  6. 9 Farm supplying Sainsbury's, Waitrose and M&S fined for polluting river with manure
  7. 10 Former Chelsea star Tammy Abraham loses driving licence over speeding charge

Look below to find your nearest outstanding schools and average house prices.

Backwell

Backwell Junior School, BS48 3JF - £560,000.

West Leigh Infant School, BS48 3NG - £347,000.

Clevedon 

Clevedon School, BS21 6AH - Situated between Clevedon East and Clevedon Walton, an average £460,000.

Flax Bourton

Flax Bourton Primary School, BS48 1UA - £552,500.

Portishead

High Down Infant School, BS20 6DY - £327,000.

Gordano School, BS20 7QR - £337,250.

Nailsea

Golden Valley Primary School, BS48 1BB - £337,250.

Weston 

Bournville Primary School, BS23 3ST - £150,000.

Haywood Village Academy, BS24 8ES - £225,000.

Priory Community School, BS22 6BP - £207,500.

Wrington

Wrington Primary School, BS40 5NA - £325,000

Yatton

Yatton Infant School, BS49 4HJ - £274,750.

Sandford and Churchill

Churchill Academy and Sixth Form, BS25 5QN - £424,000.

Sandford Primary School, BS25 5PA - £420,000.

Weston-super-Mare News
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

New statistics show Weston is the second most dangerous town in Somerset.

Weston is second most dangerous town in Somerset, figures show

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Curtis Ford

Murderer broke inmate's jaw in prison attack

Court Reporter

person
Work in underway at Promenade House in Weston

£6.5 million funding boost for landmark Weston development

Paul Jones

person
Firth family christmas light display

Christmas

Weston family hold month-long Christmas display for charity

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon