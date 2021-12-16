How much it costs to live near an outstanding school
- Credit: Archant
The cost of property prices near an outstanding school in North Somerset is £364,000.
Data reveals the cost to parents for living near or next to a school rated as outstanding by Ofsted.
According to the Land Registry, house prices in the South West currently stand at £301,327 - an 11.7 per cent increase in the year up to September 2021.
Living near an outstanding school is higher than the cost of an average house in North Somerset, at £278,121 in December 2021. This is a fall of 0.05 per cent on the previous 12 months.
In North Somerset there are 14 schools rated as outstanding by Ofsted.
ONS data says the most expensive school to live near is Backwell Junior School, with an average house price of £560,000.
The second most expensive is Flax Bourton Primary School at £552,500 for a property.
Most Read
- 1 Work begins on pier-to-pier cycle path in North Somerset
- 2 Double yellow lines to be removed in areas of Weston
- 3 Hornets RFC pulled off 'unlikely win' over Weston RFC reveals Richardson
- 4 Weston and North Somerset MPs rebel on vaccine passports
- 5 Jail for man who admitted perverting the course of justice
- 6 Worle man's charity Christmas lights display includes a TOY SHOP in his garden
- 7 Family pay tribute to 'beloved mum'
- 8 Individual country-style cottage in the heart of Worle
- 9 Farm supplying Sainsbury's, Waitrose and M&S fined for polluting river with manure
- 10 Former Chelsea star Tammy Abraham loses driving licence over speeding charge
Look below to find your nearest outstanding schools and average house prices.
Backwell
Backwell Junior School, BS48 3JF - £560,000.
West Leigh Infant School, BS48 3NG - £347,000.
Clevedon
Clevedon School, BS21 6AH - Situated between Clevedon East and Clevedon Walton, an average £460,000.
Flax Bourton
Flax Bourton Primary School, BS48 1UA - £552,500.
Portishead
High Down Infant School, BS20 6DY - £327,000.
Gordano School, BS20 7QR - £337,250.
Nailsea
Golden Valley Primary School, BS48 1BB - £337,250.
Weston
Bournville Primary School, BS23 3ST - £150,000.
Haywood Village Academy, BS24 8ES - £225,000.
Priory Community School, BS22 6BP - £207,500.
Wrington
Wrington Primary School, BS40 5NA - £325,000
Yatton
Yatton Infant School, BS49 4HJ - £274,750.
Sandford and Churchill
Churchill Academy and Sixth Form, BS25 5QN - £424,000.
Sandford Primary School, BS25 5PA - £420,000.