Firefighters tackle oven fire at Weston flat

Paul Jones

Published: 3:09 PM June 8, 2022
NDG-FIRE-ENGINE-LEAVING-BASE

Crews were called out to Alfred Street in Weston last night - Credit: Archant

A late-night oven fire saw firefighters called out to a Weston flat.

Crews from the town were sent to the property, in Alfred Street, Weston, at just after 11.45pm last night (June 7) after reports of an oven fire.

"On arrival, crews found a fire in the oven of a top floor flat," said a spokesperson for the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service. 

"Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one high pressure hose reel and a CO2 extinguisher to extinguish the blaze."

The cause of the fire is thought to be accidental, they added.

