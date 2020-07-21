Advanced search

PICTURES: Yatton Strawberry Gardens’ show home opened to the public

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:17 21 July 2020

Cllr Steve Bridger was at the unveiling with move ins expected this Winter.

Housing 21

Strawberry Gardens will comprise two-bedroom apartments for residents over the age of 55 and is expected to be completed this winter.

Strawberry Gardens show homes were opened to the public.

A show home for a 60-home development has opened in Yatton, Moorhen Road.

The homes make up Housing 21’s Extra Care scheme, developed in partnership with North Somerset Council and is under construction by Vistry Partnerships and supported by Homes England.

Yatton councillor Steve Bridger was at the unveiling of the site, which will feature a hair salon and cafe.

The homes are designed to promote independent living for over 55s.

Cllr Bridger said: “Extra care is an important and under-provided component of the UK housing stock, so I’m delighted Strawberry Gardens will become the sixth such scheme in North Somerset.”

The development has been designed to promote independent living for its future residents, with a care team on-site around the clock should they be needed.

Strawberry Gardens is found on Moorhen Road, off Arnold's Way.

Cllr Bridger added: “It will allow some of our older residents with changing needs to continue to live independently in our community, and exemplifies the important relationship between housing, health and wellbeing and social care.”

Housing 21 insists that Strawberry Gardens will offer “affordable rent and shared ownership.”

The development is a partnership between Housing 21 and North Somerset Council.

Strawberry Gardens’ housing manager, Ann Nunnerley said: “We are delighted to open this fantastic new show home and can’t wait to hear feedback from the community.

“Strawberry Gardens has been built with our residents in mind. The apartments are all fitted out with high-quality kitchens, easily accessible mid-height ovens, raised power points and level-access showers, but they are also really stylish and modern.

“We’re pleased to have guidelines in place which mean we can safely start welcoming people to come and take a look around.”

The show home is cleaned extensively both weekly and after each visit to combat the spread of the coronavirus.  

Anyone who is experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 has been asked to not visit the show home.

Building work was able to continue, in part, through lockdown which keeps the project on track for an October 2020 completion date.  

To book a viewing call 0345 608 4021 or email newhomes@housing21.org.uk for more information.

