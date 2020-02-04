Puxton pub's plans to build overnight accommodation are deferred by committee

Full Quart pub, in Bristol Road, Archant

Puxton's only pub is vying to diversify with overnight accommodation to secure its future.

George Georgiou has applied to build a two-storey extension on the Full Quart, in Bristol Road, to create 30 ensuite bedrooms and 114 car parking spaces.

Because the proposals lack key details, however, North Somerset Council planning chiefs have delayed their decision on whether it should go ahead.

A report by the officers cites the development of planning, floor risk, character, ecology, railway line and parking and highway safety.

It states: "Insufficient information has been submitted to make an accurate assessment of the potential business case for the development and its impact on the rural economy."

Supporting the plans, Congresbury and Puxton ward member Councillor Stuart Treadaway said: "The parish of Puxton has very few facilities, and this is its only pub. Residents are concerned about its potentially going under."

The application includes designs, but Mr Georgiou's agent emphasised they were only indicative and that the details would be refined at a later stage.

"I'm not saying the Full Quart will close, but it's difficult," he told the council's planning and regulatory meeting on January 22.

"The applicant wants to secure its future while he can. A lot of pubs are being converted into housing. Things can change very quickly. This proposal is designed to safeguard the future of the Full Quart as an employer and as a social hub."

Officers recommended refusal because they needed more information about the ecological impact and the pub's viability.

They also highlighted concerns about the design and flooding.

Responding to calls to defer the decision, Cllr Terry Porter said the idea should be supported and that the detail would be fleshed out later.

Officers said it would take too long to get the extra information.

Cllr Roz Willis said: "We have to support local businesses. The Full Quart has been there a long time. We need accommodation. We need to give the applicant the chance to get it right."

Councillors voted to defer their decision until their next meeting.