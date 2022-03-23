News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Family owners bid farewell to Uphill Wharf Café

Charlie Williams

Published: 11:01 AM March 23, 2022
Updated: 1:53 PM March 23, 2022
Uphill Wharf Café - Bar. - Credit: Charlie Williams

The family owners of a popular café in Uphill bid farewell to staff and customers on Sunday (March 20) for their final shift after more than five years on the job. 

Delyth, Philip and Thomas Lloyd-Evans owned Uphill Wharf Café and Bar since 2017. Last week they announced to regulars that now was the 'right time' for them to leave the business after having helped it grow into a popular dog-friendly eatery. 

The Lloyd-Evans family. - Credit: Delyth Lloyd-Evans

Phillip Lloyd-Evans. - Credit: Family

Delyth thanked people for their support over the years and said she and her husband will remain 'dedicated to the community of Uphill'.

She said: "We are grateful to all our staff for their hard work, diligence and passion in providing great service to customers.

"Having a trusted and respected team of staff has enabled the business to grow and receive positive feedback on the food and quality of service from local people and from wider afield.

"We wish you all, our staff, past and present, and our loyal customers the very best for the future and we will no doubt see many of you as we continue to live and walk in the area."

The new proprietors took over from the family on Monday (March 21). 

