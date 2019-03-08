Advanced search

Hundreds of vintage vehicles heading to Weston's Beach Lawns this weekend

PUBLISHED: 13:00 18 April 2019

The sea cadets at last year's Pageant Of Transport.

The sea cadets at last year's Pageant Of Transport.

Archant

Hundreds of vintage and classic cars will converge on Weston’s Beach Lawns this weekend for the annual Pageant of Transport.

Paul Stamps with his '57 Chevrolet.Paul Stamps with his '57 Chevrolet.

The event will feature a myriad of historic motor vehicles as well as local trade stalls.

It was feared the two-day charity event, which has been running for more than 40 years, would not go ahead this year after the council increased rental fees, and imposed additional conditions and charges.

However, the Weston Sea Cadets, which the event is raising funds for, stepped in and contributed £600 to allow the popular pageant to take place.

Organiser Keith Palmer said: “We have had a terrific journey getting it off the ground this year.

“Normally, it's free entry for classic cars, but we are having to ask them to give a £2 donation.

“Thanks to the council, this may be the last one, but if it is, I want to go out on a high.”

The Pageant of Transport takes place from 10am-4pm this Saturday and Sunday.

