Pageant of Transport to return for Easter weekend

The annual Pageant of Transport is to return to Weston for the Easter bank holiday weekend.

It will be the show's 42nd event after it was cancelled twice due to the pandemic, but the organisers say this year will be its 'biggest yet'.

On April 16 to 17, the Beach Lawns will host an array of classic cars, vintage motorbikes, tractors, lorries and military vehicles.

But this year, there will also be a number of children's entertainment, trade stands, food stalls, and the show has even secured a miniature railway for both days.

The event will raise money for Weston Sea Cadets.

A spokesperson said: "We hope the public will come down to support us in what promises to be a special weekend.

"If anyone is able to assist us in volunteering as a marshal, we'd love to hear from you. Please email us at pageantoftransport@outlook.com."

Tickets cost £5 and can be purchased here.