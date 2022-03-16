News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Pageant of Transport to return for Easter weekend

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 5:02 PM March 16, 2022
The 41st Pageant of Transport on Weston's Beach Lawns.

The 41st Pageant of Transport on Weston's Beach Lawns. - Credit: Archant

The annual Pageant of Transport is to return to Weston for the Easter bank holiday weekend. 

It will be the show's 42nd event after it was cancelled twice due to the pandemic, but the organisers say this year will be its 'biggest yet'.

On April 16 to 17, the Beach Lawns will host an array of classic cars, vintage motorbikes, tractors, lorries and military vehicles. 

But this year, there will also be a number of children's entertainment, trade stands, food stalls, and the show has even secured a miniature railway for both days. 

The event will raise money for Weston Sea Cadets.

A spokesperson said: "We hope the public will come down to support us in what promises to be a special weekend. 

"If anyone is able to assist us in volunteering as a marshal, we'd love to hear from you. Please email us at pageantoftransport@outlook.com."

Tickets cost £5 and can be purchased here. 

Weston-super-Mare News

Don't Miss

Mini Mall on Oxford Street has been forcibly closed due to persistent illegal trading. 

North Somerset Council

Weston store closed by courts for underage vape sales

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Yates, Regent Street, Weston.

Young Farmers 'trash' Weston night-time venues

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
North Somerset Courthouse

Legal

'Niche' speed limit worker handed 20-month driving suspension

Carrington Walker

person
File photo showing coins and notes

How to claim the £150 council tax rebate

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon