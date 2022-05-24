News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Poetry legend Pam Ayres enjoys Weston fish and chips!

person

Paul Jones

Published: 10:04 AM May 24, 2022
Pam Ayers at Papa's Fish and Chips in Weston

Pam Ayers at Papa's Fish and Chips in Weston - Credit: PAPA'S

One of the UK's best-loved poets swapped quips for chips during a recent visit to Weston.

Pam Ayers was in town last week during filming for her Channel 5 series, Cotswolds and Beyond.

And in proper Weston tradition, she and her crew enjoyed fish and chips on the seafront, dropping in to Papa's Fish and Chips, in Waterloo Street, to eat as well as film.

"We were flattered to be invited on Cotswolds and Beyond," said a spokesperson from the shop.

"She was lovely and friendly to us all - patrons and the Papas team.

"She showed a great interest in Weston, its people, and the hard working community that are proud to be part of - and Pam and her crew enjoyed their lovely Papa's fish and chips."

Pam was also spotted filming on the Grand Pier during her visit.

Pam Ayers filming at Papa's Fish and Chips in Weston

Pam Ayers filming at Papa's Fish and Chips in Weston - Credit: PAPA'S


Weston-super-Mare News

Don't Miss

Cars damaged in Kewstoke Road, Weston, during a spate of arson attacks

NINE vehicles damaged by fire in apparent arson spree in Weston

Paul Jones

person
Car damaged in Gerard Road Weston after arson attacks

Police hunt suspected arsonist after rampage in Weston

Paul Jones

person
The North Somerset Courthouse in St Georges, Weston

IN THE DOCK: Man in court after using daughter's blue badge to park in...

Paul Jones

person
The A38 at Redhill, North Somerset, will be closed during night hours

Busy route to Bristol to close for roadworks next week

Paul Jones

person