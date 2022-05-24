Poetry legend Pam Ayres enjoys Weston fish and chips!

Pam Ayers at Papa's Fish and Chips in Weston - Credit: PAPA'S

One of the UK's best-loved poets swapped quips for chips during a recent visit to Weston.

Pam Ayers was in town last week during filming for her Channel 5 series, Cotswolds and Beyond.

And in proper Weston tradition, she and her crew enjoyed fish and chips on the seafront, dropping in to Papa's Fish and Chips, in Waterloo Street, to eat as well as film.

"We were flattered to be invited on Cotswolds and Beyond," said a spokesperson from the shop.

"She was lovely and friendly to us all - patrons and the Papas team.

"She showed a great interest in Weston, its people, and the hard working community that are proud to be part of - and Pam and her crew enjoyed their lovely Papa's fish and chips."

Pam was also spotted filming on the Grand Pier during her visit.

Pam Ayers filming at Papa's Fish and Chips in Weston - Credit: PAPA'S




